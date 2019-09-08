Marshall honors heroes of International Housekeeping Week



Throughout the week, faculty and staff have an opportunity to take part in the ‘Be a Housekeeper for a Day’ job-shadowing experience. Those who volunteer will work alongside housekeeping and grounds staff, giving them a glimpse into the effort required to maintain the university’s campus and facilities.



Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert is scheduled to volunteer this year,working with the grounds crew.



“Working alongside our housekeeping staff is an excellent way to appreciate their hard work and dedication,” he said. “Their efforts are vital to the university and I would encourage everyone to sign up for the job-shadowing opportunity.”

“Campus service workers are some of the hardest working individuals on campus,” said Mistie Bibbee, director of housing and residence life.



“At times, we take for granted the impact our service worker staff makes on the campus and students,” Bibbee said. “The staff who work in the residence halls are dedicated to ensuring students have a place to live, which feels like home. I know the Housing and Residence Life staff and students who live in the halls would be lost without them. Their efforts are invaluable to the experience that students have at Marshall University.”



Marshall has offered its housekeeping and grounds staff members two free tickets to the Marshall-Ohio University football game on Saturday, Sept. 14. Also, students and employees are encouraged to send thank-you cards and gifts to their favorite housekeepers. On Friday, Sept. 13, Marshall will celebrate with its third annual Thank a Housekeeper Cookout from noon to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center Plaza.





International Housekeeping Week is sponsored by Marshall University’s Division of Operations, Student Government Association and Sodexo.



