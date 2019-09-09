Most read
Finance Committee Scheduled at 6:30 pm Monday, Sept. 9
The committee has been asked to approve a new fire engine, and alterations to the Coal Severance Fund budget.
The full agenda includes:
1. Resolution: 2019-R-69 – Contract to provide Fire Department with one new fire engine (requested to be placed on 9/9/19 agenda)
2. Resolution: 2019-R-71 – Accept 2019-20 Highway Safety Grant w/WV Dept. of Motor Vehicles
3. Resolution: 2019-R-72 – Coal Severance fund budget revision #1 of FY 2019-20 (requested to be placed on 9/9/19 agenda)
4. Resolution: 2019-R-73 – General fund budget budget revision #1 of FY 2019-20 (requested to be placed on 9/9/19 agenda)
5. Resolution: 2019-R-74 – Contract to provide HPD with microfilm digitization system
6. Ordinance: 2019-O-29 – Modifying Article 545 of Codified Ordinances regarding fireworks
7. Other Matters as Necessary