IMAGES: St. Joe Boys Soccer Defeats Mingo

In the Friday opening round of the Bishops Cup Tournament, Wheeling Central scored 4 goals in the first half going on to win 5-2. Stewart Perry scored for the Irish first on a bangin shot . Zeb Pinson followed up with another goal shortly thereafter late in the second half.Both teams took 17 shots on goal.

Saturday The Irish took on an undefeated high scoring Mingo Central soccer team. St Joe scored two first half freshman goals by Nick Frazier and Zander Pinson. Pinson scored a header off a Stuart Perry shot that bounced off the goalpost . St Joe followed up in the second half with Sophomore Crosby Short and senior Zeb Pinson rounding out the scoring. The St Joe defense held Mingo Central to just six shots on goal. Stewart Perry and Zander Pinson both had two assists .