IMAGES: St. Joe Boys Soccer Defeats Mingo

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 03:17 HNN Staff

Huntington  St Joe High School boy's soccer bounced back from a Friday night loss to Wheeling Central by defeating previously undefeated Mingo Central High School Boys Saturday .

In the Friday opening round of the Bishops Cup Tournament, Wheeling Central scored 4 goals in the first half going on to win 5-2. Stewart Perry scored for the Irish first on a bangin shot . Zeb Pinson followed up with another goal shortly thereafter late in the second half.Both teams took 17 shots on goal.

 Saturday The Irish took on an undefeated high scoring  Mingo Central soccer team. St Joe scored two first half freshman goals by Nick Frazier and Zander Pinson.  Pinson scored a header  off a Stuart Perry shot that bounced off the  goalpost . St Joe followed up in the second half with Sophomore Crosby Short  and senior Zeb Pinson rounding out the scoring.   The St Joe defense held Mingo Central to just six shots on goal. Stewart Perry and Zander Pinson both had two assists . 
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus