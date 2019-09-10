Marshall’s MUsic Mondays returns to Cellar Door Sept. 16

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music resumes the lecture series MUsic Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave. The 2019-2020 series, titled “The B List,” will explore composers whose surnames begin with “B,” culminating in the Fall of 2020 with an all-Beethoven series to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

The first lecture of the series, “The Musical Motive that Led a Revolution: Beethoven’s Fifth,” will focus on Beethoven and his famous Fifth Symphony. Lead presenter Dr. Vicki Stroeher, professor of music history at Marshall, said that Beethoven’s importance to the direction music took in the late 19th and early 20th centuries cannot be overstated.

“Beethoven has been hailed as the leader of the Romantic movement in music in the 19th century. Our first lecture explores his iconic Symphony no. 5 in C minor and its relationship to Romanticism,” Stroeher said.

The fall lecture series will continue at the same time and place on the following Mondays:

· Oct. 21, “Dreams, Witches, and a Macabre Obsession: Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique”

· Nov. 18, “Games of Titles, Numbers, and Cultures: Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra”

· Dec. 16, “The Narrative Bach at Christmas: Die Weihnachts-Oratorium, BWV 248

Seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and purchase refreshments.

Donations of $10, payable at the door, are welcomed and go to support student travel and research in the music program. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University.

For more information about MUsic Mondays, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117.