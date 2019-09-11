Marshall University prepares for annual U.S. Constitution programs

 Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Special to HNN
Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall University’s annual celebration of the U.S. Constitution will take on a slightly different look this year as it marks the commemoration with three weeks of activities, lectures and period-appropriate lawn games.

The 2019 Constitution Celebration kicked off Monday and will run through Sept. 30.  The events are sponsored and coordinated by the John Deaver Drinko Academy, in cooperation with the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, the College of Arts and Media, Farrell, White & Legg PLLC and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. 

The observance commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution and sheds light on the historical significance of Chief Justice John Marshall, who is credited with helping define the Constitution by establishing the legal principle of judicial review.

One of the key activities at Marshall is the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia’s oral argument session on campus, which is set for 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept.11, in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Huntington campus.  More than 400 local public school students are expected to attend the event, along with university faculty, staff and students.

 It will also be streamed live at https://livestream.com/marshallu.

