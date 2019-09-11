Lopez Hustles to Turn Jump Scares into Pole Dance Awes

 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 02:39 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Lopez Hustles to Turn Jump Scares into Pole Dance Awes

Pennywise better tightly hold his balloon.  Jennifer Lopez and fellow pole dancers successfully bump, grind, and stealthily whisks away men's wealth by stroking their silky stiletto clad legs and mouthing romantic words.  She just might change chair scares into pole dancing awe. 

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler. Led by Ramona (Lopez), Cardi B Diamond)Constance Wu (Destiny) Julia Stiles (Elizabeth),  Keke Palmer (Mercedes)Lili Reinhart (Annabelle)Lizzo (Liz)Madeline Brewer (Dawn)Mette Towley (Justice)Stormi Maya (Angel), and Trace Lysette (Tracey).

More than a "google" at females feast, "Hustlers," set mostly during the Wall Street recession, has been compared to "Nine to Five," "Working Girls," and a little "Devil Wears Prada" with an "Oceans" caper theme cruising throughout. 

"The kind of performance that defines a career " from critics that saw the film at the Toronto Film Festival. 

Directed by Lorene ( Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler) Scafaria, she told Variety:

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world,” Scafaria previously told Variety.


Also on screen, The Goldfinch tells of the effect of terrorism on one teen. 

GOLDFINCH: Theodore Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day...a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.


FLASHBACK CINEMA: Lord of the Rings Return of the King (Sept. 15 & 18 @ 2:30 & 7:45)

Sauron's forces have laid siege to Minas Tirith, the capital of Gondor, in their efforts to eliminate the race of men. The once-great kingdom, watched over by a fading steward, has never been in more desperate need of its king. But can Aragorn answer the call of his heritage and become what he was born to be? In no small measure, the fate of Middle-earth rests on his broad shoulders. With the final battle joined and the legions of darkness gathering, Gandalf urgently tries to rally Gondor's broken army to action. He is aided by Rohan's King Theoden, who unites his warriors for history's biggest test. Yet even with their courage and passionate loyalty, the forces of men--with Eowyn and Merry hidden among them--are no match for the enemies swarming against Gondor. Still, in the face of great losses, they charge forward into the battle of their lifetimes, tied together by their singular goal to keep Sauron distracted and give the Ring Bearer a chance to complete his quest. Their hopes rest with Frodo, a tiny but determined hobbit making a perilous trip across treacherous enemy lands to cast the One Ring into the fires of Mount Doom. The closer Frodo gets to his final destination, the heavier his burden becomes and the more he must rely on Samwise Gamgee. Gollum--and the Ring itself--will test Frodo's allegiances and, ultimately, his humanity.


COMING

AD ASTRA:  Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. (Sept.20)

DOWNTOWN ABBEY: A chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th Century. (Sept 20)

THE JOKER: Joker centers around an origin of the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Todd Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. (Oct.4)

DOCTOR SLEEP: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. (Nov. 8)



SCHEDULE AS OF FRIDAY SEPT. 13

HUNTINGTON  WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE


Poster of It Chapter TwoTRAILER ▶

IT CHAPTER TWO       R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa

DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM1:20PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM8:10PM8:40PM9:10PM


Poster of OvercomerTRAILER ▶

OVERCOMER    PG

Drama
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Denise Armstrong, Aryn Wright-Thompson

DIRECTOR
Alex Kendrick

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM


Hobbs & ShawTRAILER ▶

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW    PG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 16 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

DIRECTOR
David Leitch

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM

Poster of The Lion King (2019)TRAILER ▶

THE LION KING (2019)PG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André

DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:10PM6:10PM9:00PM


Poster of The GoldfinchTRAILER ▶

THE GOLDFINCH   R

Drama
2 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Aneurin Barnard, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright

DIRECTOR
John Crowley

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:15PM6:30PM9:45PM

Poster of HustlersTRAILER ▶

HUSTLERS     R

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B

DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM

Far From Home - Extended CutTRAILER ▶

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - EXTENDED CUT      PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 13 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:35PM4:35PM7:35PM

Poster of Angel Has FallenTRAILER ▶

ANGEL HAS FALLEN    R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 01 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake Nelson

DIRECTOR
Ric Roman Waugh

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM


Poster of Ready or NotTRAILER ▶

READY OR NOT  R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell

DIRECTOR
Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpi

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM2:35PM5:05PM7:20PM9:55PM


Poster of Good BoysTRAILER ▶

GOOD BOYS    R

Comedy
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis

DIRECTOR
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:05PM6:15PM8:35PM

UncagedTRAILER ▶

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED   PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo

DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:15PM3:30PM6:05PM8:45PM

Poster of The Angry Birds Movie 2TRAILER ▶

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2    PG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage

DIRECTOR
Thurop Van Orman, John Rice

MORE INFORMATION ► SATURDAY ONLY SENSORY FRIENDLY 11:00AM


Poster of Scary Stories to Tell In The DarkTRAILER ▶

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK  PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn

DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:30PM4:10PM7:15PM9:50PM


Poster of The Peanut Butter FalconTRAILER ▶

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCONPG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Jon Bernthal, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Bruce Dern, John Hawkes

DIRECTOR
Tyler Nilson, Mike Schwartz

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM

Poster of Once Upon a Time...in HollywoodTRAILER ▶

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD   R

Comedy/Drama
2 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning

DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:40PM5:10PM8:50PM


 MORE SCHEDULES TO COME THURSDAY

 


 

 

