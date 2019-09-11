Lopez Hustles to Turn Jump Scares into Pole Dance Awes

Pennywise better tightly hold his balloon. Jennifer Lopez and fellow pole dancers successfully bump, grind, and stealthily whisks away men's wealth by stroking their silky stiletto clad legs and mouthing romantic words. She just might change chair scares into pole dancing awe.

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler. Led by Ramona (Lopez), Cardi B Diamond), Constance Wu (Destiny), Julia Stiles (Elizabeth), Keke Palmer (Mercedes), Lili Reinhart (Annabelle), Lizzo (Liz), Madeline Brewer (Dawn), Mette Towley (Justice), Stormi Maya (Angel), and Trace Lysette (Tracey).

More than a "google" at females feast, "Hustlers," set mostly during the Wall Street recession, has been compared to "Nine to Five," "Working Girls," and a little "Devil Wears Prada" with an "Oceans" caper theme cruising throughout.

"The kind of performance that defines a career " from critics that saw the film at the Toronto Film Festival.

Directed by Lorene ( Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler) Scafaria, she told Variety:

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world,” Scafaria previously told Variety.



Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movies/news/1059669-stx-films-hustlers-set-for-september-release#eOw4tZCecUhaSq6o.99





Also on screen, The Goldfinch tells of the effect of terrorism on one teen.

GOLDFINCH: Theodore Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day...a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.





FLASHBACK CINEMA: Lord of the Rings Return of the King (Sept. 15 & 18 @ 2:30 & 7:45)

Sauron's forces have laid siege to Minas Tirith, the capital of Gondor, in their efforts to eliminate the race of men. The once-great kingdom, watched over by a fading steward, has never been in more desperate need of its king. But can Aragorn answer the call of his heritage and become what he was born to be? In no small measure, the fate of Middle-earth rests on his broad shoulders. With the final battle joined and the legions of darkness gathering, Gandalf urgently tries to rally Gondor's broken army to action. He is aided by Rohan's King Theoden, who unites his warriors for history's biggest test. Yet even with their courage and passionate loyalty, the forces of men--with Eowyn and Merry hidden among them--are no match for the enemies swarming against Gondor. Still, in the face of great losses, they charge forward into the battle of their lifetimes, tied together by their singular goal to keep Sauron distracted and give the Ring Bearer a chance to complete his quest. Their hopes rest with Frodo, a tiny but determined hobbit making a perilous trip across treacherous enemy lands to cast the One Ring into the fires of Mount Doom. The closer Frodo gets to his final destination, the heavier his burden becomes and the more he must rely on Samwise Gamgee. Gollum--and the Ring itself--will test Frodo's allegiances and, ultimately, his humanity.





COMING

AD ASTRA: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. (Sept.20)

DOWNTOWN ABBEY: A chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th Century. (Sept 20)

THE JOKER: Joker centers around an origin of the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Todd Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. (Oct.4)

DOCTOR SLEEP: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. (Nov. 8)









SCHEDULE AS OF FRIDAY SEPT. 13

HUNTINGTON WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE





IT CHAPTER TWO R

CAST

DIRECTOR













OVERCOMER PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE LION KING (2019) PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE GOLDFINCH R

CAST

DIRECTOR









HUSTLERS R

CAST

DIRECTOR









SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - EXTENDED CUT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









ANGEL HAS FALLEN R

CAST

DIRECTOR













READY OR NOT R

CAST

DIRECTOR













GOOD BOYS R

CAST

DIRECTOR









47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD R

CAST

DIRECTOR

Horror/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 49 min.Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah MustafaAndy MuschiettiDrama2 hr. 00 min.Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Denise Armstrong, Aryn Wright-ThompsonAlex KendrickAction/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 16 min.Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen MirrenDavid LeitchAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric AndréJon FavreauDrama2 hr. 29 min.Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Aneurin Barnard, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey WrightJohn CrowleyDrama1 hr. 49 min.Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi BLorene ScafariaAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 13 min.Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake GyllenhaalJon WattsAction/Adventure2 hr. 01 min.Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake NelsonRic Roman WaughHorror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 35 min.Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowellTyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-OlpiComedy1 hr. 29 min.Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori FrancisLee Eisenberg, Gene StupnitskyHorror1 hr. 29 min.John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin RhamboJohannes RobertsAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 31 min.Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter DinklageThurop Van Orman, John RiceHorror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre OvredalComedy1 hr. 33 min.Jon Bernthal, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Bruce Dern, John HawkesTyler Nilson, Mike SchwartzComedy/Drama2 hr. 41 min.Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota FanningQuentin Tarantino





MORE SCHEDULES TO COME THURSDAY



