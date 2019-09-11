Lopez Hustles to Turn Jump Scares into Pole Dance Awes

Most read
Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler. Led by Ramona (Lopez), Cardi B Diamond), Constance Wu (Destiny), Julia Stiles (Elizabeth), Keke Palmer (Mercedes), Lili Reinhart (Annabelle), Lizzo (Liz), Madeline Brewer (Dawn), Mette Towley (Justice), Stormi Maya (Angel), and Trace Lysette (Tracey).
More than a "google" at females feast, "Hustlers," set mostly during the Wall Street recession, has been compared to "Nine to Five," "Working Girls," and a little "Devil Wears Prada" with an "Oceans" caper theme cruising throughout.
"The kind of performance that defines a career " from critics that saw the film at the Toronto Film Festival.
Directed by Lorene ( Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler) Scafaria, she told Variety:
“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world,” Scafaria previously told Variety.
Also on screen, The Goldfinch tells of the effect of terrorism on one teen.
GOLDFINCH: Theodore Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day...a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.
FLASHBACK CINEMA: Lord of the Rings Return of the King (Sept. 15 & 18 @ 2:30 & 7:45)
Sauron's forces have laid siege to Minas Tirith, the capital of Gondor, in their efforts to eliminate the race of men. The once-great kingdom, watched over by a fading steward, has never been in more desperate need of its king. But can Aragorn answer the call of his heritage and become what he was born to be? In no small measure, the fate of Middle-earth rests on his broad shoulders. With the final battle joined and the legions of darkness gathering, Gandalf urgently tries to rally Gondor's broken army to action. He is aided by Rohan's King Theoden, who unites his warriors for history's biggest test. Yet even with their courage and passionate loyalty, the forces of men--with Eowyn and Merry hidden among them--are no match for the enemies swarming against Gondor. Still, in the face of great losses, they charge forward into the battle of their lifetimes, tied together by their singular goal to keep Sauron distracted and give the Ring Bearer a chance to complete his quest. Their hopes rest with Frodo, a tiny but determined hobbit making a perilous trip across treacherous enemy lands to cast the One Ring into the fires of Mount Doom. The closer Frodo gets to his final destination, the heavier his burden becomes and the more he must rely on Samwise Gamgee. Gollum--and the Ring itself--will test Frodo's allegiances and, ultimately, his humanity.
COMING
AD ASTRA: Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. (Sept.20)
DOWNTOWN ABBEY: A chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th Century. (Sept 20)
THE JOKER: Joker centers around an origin of the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Todd Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. (Oct.4)
DOCTOR SLEEP: Years following the events of "The Shining," a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. (Nov. 8)
SCHEDULE AS OF FRIDAY SEPT. 13
HUNTINGTON WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
TRAILER ▶
IT CHAPTER TWO RHorror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa
DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM1:20PM4:30PM5:00PM5:30PM8:10PM8:40PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
OVERCOMER PGDrama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Denise Armstrong, Aryn Wright-Thompson
DIRECTOR
Alex Kendrick
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW PG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 16 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren
DIRECTOR
David Leitch
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LION KING (2019)PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André
DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:10PM6:10PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GOLDFINCH RDrama
2 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Aneurin Barnard, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright
DIRECTOR
John Crowley
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:15PM6:30PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
HUSTLERS RDrama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B
DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - EXTENDED CUT PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 13 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:35PM4:35PM7:35PM
TRAILER ▶
ANGEL HAS FALLEN RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake Nelson
DIRECTOR
Ric Roman Waugh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
READY OR NOT RHorror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell
DIRECTOR
Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpi
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM2:35PM5:05PM7:20PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
GOOD BOYS RComedy
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis
DIRECTOR
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:05PM6:15PM8:35PM
TRAILER ▶
47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED PG-13Horror
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo
DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:15PM3:30PM6:05PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage
DIRECTOR
Thurop Van Orman, John Rice
MORE INFORMATION ► SATURDAY ONLY SENSORY FRIENDLY 11:00AM
TRAILER ▶
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13Horror
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn
DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:30PM4:10PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCONPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Jon Bernthal, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Bruce Dern, John Hawkes
DIRECTOR
Tyler Nilson, Mike Schwartz
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD RComedy/Drama
2 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning
DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:40PM5:10PM8:50PM
MORE SCHEDULES TO COME THURSDAY