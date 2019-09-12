Detroit Heroin Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan, man was sentenced to federal prison for a federal drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Eddie Riago-Javone Bryant, 27, was sentenced to 43 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

“Bryant was selling drug mixtures containing heroin, fentanyl and PCP,” said United State Attorney Mike Stuart. “Drug dealers from Detroit have caused so much misery and despair throughout West Virginia communities. We’re taking our streets back and putting poison peddlers behind bars.”

According to public court hearings and Bryant’s plea agreement, Bryant sold drugs to a police undercover confidential informant in Charleston and Cross Lanes, West Virginia, on February 8, February 12, and February 14, 2018. Bryant sold drug mixtures containing heroin, fentanyl, and phencyclidine (PCP). On February 15, 2018, investigators arrested Bryant at the Cross Lanes Motel 6 and found that he was carrying around 25 grams of a heroin mixture, $688 in drug proceeds, and a digital scale.

After Bryant’s release from jail, he again sold a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant on April 18, 2018, in Charleston. Investigators arrested Bryant that day and executed a search warrant at the apartment where he was temporarily residing on West Washington Street. They recovered approximately 12 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and found a .22 caliber revolver hidden in a cereal box in the kitchen cabinets.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), Charleston Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman handled the prosecution.