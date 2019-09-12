Plastic surgeon Kristopher M. Day, M.D., joins Marshall Health

Day has been named assistant professor in the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He is fellowship-trained in treating children and adults with cleft lip and palate, cranial defects, jaw deformities, facial trauma and facial tumors. He is proficient in advanced cosmetic surgery techniques for the nose, ear, eyelids, neck and face. In addition to these specialized services, Day is comprehensively trained to perform core plastic surgery procedures, including reconstruction of the breasts, body and limbs.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City, Iowa. He completed a general surgery residency at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island; a plastic surgery residency at the University of Tennessee Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery fellowship at the Dell Children's and Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. He is certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

“Having another surgeon in our department who is experienced in the reconstruction and rejuvenation of the face and head further ensures community members have access to specialized care close to home,” said David A. Denning, M.D., chair of the department of surgery at Marshall’s School of Medicine and surgeon at Marshall Health.

Day is accepting new patients at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, located at 5185 U.S. Route 60, Suite 26, in Huntington. For appointments, please call 304-691-8910.