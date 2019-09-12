Most read
- Huntington Council Approves Police Car Purchase; Fiscal Year Ends with Surplus
- Attorney General Morrisey Reacts To Pivotal Hearing in Case Against Wheeling-Charleston Diocese
- Lopez Hustles to Turn Jump Scares into Pole Dance Awes
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- IMAGES: St. Joe Boys Soccer Defeats Mingo
- U.S. News & World Report ranks Marshall in top tier of nation’s universities for the first time
- Huntington Police Arrests/Incidents, Sept. 8
- 9/11: One Man Saw It Coming; Morgan-Stanley Employees Practiced Evacuation
Plastic surgeon Kristopher M. Day, M.D., joins Marshall Health
He earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City, Iowa. He completed a general surgery residency at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island; a plastic surgery residency at the University of Tennessee Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery fellowship at the Dell Children's and Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. He is certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery.
“Having another surgeon in our department who is experienced in the reconstruction and rejuvenation of the face and head further ensures community members have access to specialized care close to home,” said David A. Denning, M.D., chair of the department of surgery at Marshall’s School of Medicine and surgeon at Marshall Health.
Day is accepting new patients at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, located at 5185 U.S. Route 60, Suite 26, in Huntington. For appointments, please call 304-691-8910.