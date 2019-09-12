Marshall-Ohio game to work toward zero waste

Marshall University’s Sustainability Department is sponsoring the event on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Zero Waste Event Productions, from Athens, Ohio will be working with university staff and volunteers during tailgating and throughout the game to reduce the amount of waste headed for the landfill to near zero.“By recycling as much as we can, we reduce the cost of landfill waste haul, the amount of carbon dioxide and methane produced and the amount of plastic that ends up sitting in landfalls,” said Amy Parsons-White, sustainability manager.

“The definition of sustainability is the ability to be maintained,” said Parsons-White. “We should all be practicing sustainable techniques every day simply because it's what has to be done to keep our community at its current environmental and economic condition. Of course, we would all like to see these things improve, so we must go above and beyond. Education and raising awareness as a community is the perfect place to start.”







Volunteers are still needed. To get involved, send an e-mail to bemarshallgreen@marshall.edu. For more information on Marshall University’s Sustainability Department, visit http://www.marshall.edu/sustainability/.