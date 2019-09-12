Marshall to dedicate Stephen J. Kopp Hall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall University will officially dedicate its newest building, Stephen J. Kopp Hall, in a ceremony set for 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, located at 1538 Charleston Avenue.

The 49,560-square-foot facility is named in honor of Marshall President Stephen Kopp, who died while in office in 2014. Kopp was a tireless proponent for development of the school of pharmacy and overall expansion of health sciences at Marshall.

Kopp’s widow, Jane, and several of their family members will attend Friday’s dedication. Also expected to attend are U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, representatives for Congresswoman Carol Miller and Congressman Alex Mooney, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, among others.