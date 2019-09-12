Most read
Marshall to dedicate Stephen J. Kopp Hall
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 03:24 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The 49,560-square-foot facility is named in honor of Marshall President Stephen Kopp, who died while in office in 2014. Kopp was a tireless proponent for development of the school of pharmacy and overall expansion of health sciences at Marshall.
Kopp’s widow, Jane, and several of their family members will attend Friday’s dedication. Also expected to attend are U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, representatives for Congresswoman Carol Miller and Congressman Alex Mooney, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, among others.