Police Hunt for Shooting Suspect

Huntington Police are searching for a Huntington man who has been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.

Marquize Kumae Scott, aka “Q,” of 1220 Kanawha Terrace, Apt. 2, has been charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.

A man fired five or six rounds in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue on Tuesday, striking another man at least once. The man sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Scott is approximately 6-feet-1-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is advised to call 911.