Most read
- Plastic surgeon Kristopher M. Day, M.D., joins Marshall Health
- New Board of Governors members sworn in at Marshall; New health sciences parking garage announced
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- Marshall to dedicate Stephen J. Kopp Hall
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- UKIRK PROWL Host Homecoming Reunion at Campus Christian Center, once a location for WB's "WE Are Marshall."
- Marshall-Ohio game to work toward zero waste
- Attorney General Morrisey Reacts To Pivotal Hearing in Case Against Wheeling-Charleston Diocese
Police Hunt for Shooting Suspect
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 21:26 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Marquize Kumae Scott, aka “Q,” of 1220 Kanawha Terrace, Apt. 2, has been charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.
A man fired five or six rounds in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue on Tuesday, striking another man at least once. The man sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Scott is approximately 6-feet-1-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is advised to call 911.