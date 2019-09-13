Most read
HMDA Meets Monday to Discuss Flint, ACF property transactions
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 23:42 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The agenda in full is:
Call To Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of the Minutes of the August 12, 2019 Regular Meeting
5. A Review of the August 2019 Financial Statements
6. Director’s Report
A. Update on Slip Repair at Kinetic Park
B. Update on Sale of Flint Property to Marshall University
C. Update on Purchase of ACF
7. Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision
8. Adjournment