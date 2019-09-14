Most read
- Plastic surgeon Kristopher M. Day, M.D., joins Marshall Health
- New Board of Governors members sworn in at Marshall; New health sciences parking garage announced
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
- Marshall to dedicate Stephen J. Kopp Hall
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Updated UKIRK PROWL Host Homecoming Reunion at Campus Christian Center, once a location for WB's "WE Are Marshall."
- Marshall-Ohio game to work toward zero waste
- Kindred Digital Sports Video Streaming Area High School Football This Friday Night
Land Reuse Committee to Consider Various Properties
28 Properties are under discussion:
- a. Property Proposals
i. 2676 4th Avenue
ii. 750 Washington Avenue
iii. 303 Prospect Street
iv. 1472 28th Street
v. 547-49 22nd Street
vi. 2654 1st Avenue
vii. 729 Division Street – West End
viii. 2138 10th Avenue
ix. 1809 Hall Avenue
x. 1307 5th Avenue West
xi. 1243 Virginia Avenue
xii. 306 Bellevue Road
xiii. 2105 5th Avenue West
xiv. 1327 9th Avenue
xv. 3612 Moore Street
xvi. 188 & 192 South Edgemont Street
xvii. 2005-2009 10th Avenue
xviii. 632 4th Street
xix. 2807 Hite Avenue
xx. 2805 Hite Avenue
xxi. 1472 28th Street
xxii. 1825 Marshall Avenue
xxiii. 729 Buffington Street
xxiv. 1823 8th Avenue
xxv. Property located inside 2005 10th Avenue (car)
xxvi. 1639 Charleston Avenue
xxvii. Map No. 4N Plot No. 157 West Pea Ridge Road (donation Birke Trust)