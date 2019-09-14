Robert C. Byrd Forum on Civic Responsibility to take place Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall University will host the 2019 Robert C. Byrd Forum on Civic Responsibility at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Huntington campus.

The forum, part of the university’s U.S. Constitution Celebration and sponsored by the Drinko Academy, will feature four community panelists who will discuss what civic responsibility means in theory to each of them and what it has involved in terms of their life and career choices. The guest panelists are:

· Dr. Sarah Denman, former provost of Marshall University and 2007 Herald Dispatch Citizen of the Year

· Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development

· Audy Perry, attorney and executive director of Heritage Farm Foundation

· Jennifer Wells, executive director of the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition and 2018 West Virginia Social Worker of the Year.

A reception will follow the program. The event is free and open to the public.