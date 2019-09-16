Fall, Holiday, and some 2020 Movies Coming

Brace yourself superhero fans and space franchise affectionados, you're cinematic horizons are lean, that is unless you're privy to exploring expanded universes and newly introduced characters. After "The Joker" stars

Joaquin Phoenix in a captivating look at the super-villains dissent from failed comedian into madness. Don't expect roman numerals as this kicks off a series of "one shot" DC Universe stories.





Dec. 20 "The Rise of Skywalker" blasts off as the conclusion of the current trilogy. The series will continue but it's going to be a few years. 2022 brings the next one with another in 2024 and one in 2026. Looks like Disney may have learned a "lesson" from over saturating the franchise.









2020 will bring Harley Quinn leading her own "Birds of Prey" film in February. April has an expanded Marvel universe "The New Mutants" and a an untitled DC universe picture then May 1 is reserved for "The Black Widow." Summer has one of the sequels watched for since the original spurred eager fans i.e. Wonder Woman 1984.









Announcements other than "untitled event movies," include sequels to "Quiet Place, "Purge," "Kong," "Escape Room" and (naturally) Blumhouse horror surprises.





Falling back to 2019:





Oct. 13: Gemini Man - Over the hill hit man (Will Smith) does battle with his own close;

















Oct. 18 Zombieland Double Tap: Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.













a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.





Nov. 15: Elizabeth Banks directs a re-boot of "Charlie's Angels" starring herself and Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott.

















Nov 22: 21 Bridges, a disgraced New York detective is offered a chance to redeem himself.













Nov. 22: Frozen 2,

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.









Nov. 1: Terminator Dark Fate : Led by Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and a human cyborg, must protect a young girl from a liquidified Terminator. Nov. 8: Doctor Sleep : Years following the horrific events of Stephen King's Shining,