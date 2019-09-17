Most read
Opioid Awareness Summit kicks off in West Virginia
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 03:18 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The summit is sponsored by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission and MVB Bank, in conjunction with Marshall University, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia Governor’s Office and West Virginia University.
The WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit is the kick-off event for a three- to five-year Game Changer initiative to help combat the national opioid epidemic.
A companion event is also scheduled at West Virginia University.