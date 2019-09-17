Opioid Awareness Summit kicks off in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— A collaborative effort to educate high school students about opioid awareness will bring thousands of students to Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, for the Game Changer Opioid Awareness Summit. Thousands more will watch online.

The summit is sponsored by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission and MVB Bank, in conjunction with Marshall University, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia Governor’s Office and West Virginia University.

The WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit is the kick-off event for a three- to five-year Game Changer initiative to help combat the national opioid epidemic.

A companion event is also scheduled at West Virginia University.