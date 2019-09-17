Marshall to hold bone marrow swab drive for student battling leukemia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Autumn Cole was first diagnosed with leukemia at age 18 during her senior year of high school. Cole, now a 22-year old nursing student at Marshall University, is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant for the third time.

In an effort to find her a lifesaving donor, the university’s DKMS Student Organization will host a swab drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 16-21 on the Memorial Student Center plaza. Cole said she appreciates all of the support and love from the university community she has received over the past three years.

In a 2017 press release, Cole said, “Ever since I was diagnosed, I knew there was a reason. God doesn’t put you through things without reasoning. I had wanted to go into nursing since my junior year of high school, but I didn’t know what route to take. I now know that I want to go into pediatric oncology nursing.”

Adam Guthrie, organizer of the swab drive, said he started the student DKMS group in 2016 and since then, they have registered 1,363 students, faculty and staff as potential bone marrow donors. Guthrie said he encourages all Marshall community members to attend the swab drive.

“I hope this event brings in a lot of potential donors because if they’re not helping me, they’re helping someone else who doesn’t have a match,” Cole said. “There are so many people out there who need a donor.”

To learn more about the event, contact Guthrie at adamguthrie@hotmail.com or by calling 304-546-4499. For more information on DKMS, visit www.dkms.org.