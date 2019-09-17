Most read
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Dogs and Owners Enjoy the New Dog Park Despite Heat
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
- Land Reuse Committee to Consider Various Properties
- Police Hunt for Shooting Suspect
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- New Board of Governors members sworn in at Marshall; New health sciences parking garage announced
- Fall, Holiday, and some 2020 Movies Coming
Marshall to hold bone marrow swab drive for student battling leukemia
In an effort to find her a lifesaving donor, the university’s DKMS Student Organization will host a swab drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 16-21 on the Memorial Student Center plaza. Cole said she appreciates all of the support and love from the university community she has received over the past three years.
In a 2017 press release, Cole said, “Ever since I was diagnosed, I knew there was a reason. God doesn’t put you through things without reasoning. I had wanted to go into nursing since my junior year of high school, but I didn’t know what route to take. I now know that I want to go into pediatric oncology nursing.”
Adam Guthrie, organizer of the swab drive, said he started the student DKMS group in 2016 and since then, they have registered 1,363 students, faculty and staff as potential bone marrow donors. Guthrie said he encourages all Marshall community members to attend the swab drive.
“I hope this event brings in a lot of potential donors because if they’re not helping me, they’re helping someone else who doesn’t have a match,” Cole said. “There are so many people out there who need a donor.”
To learn more about the event, contact Guthrie at adamguthrie@hotmail.com or by calling 304-546-4499. For more information on DKMS, visit www.dkms.org.