WEAR BURGENDY
Attorney General Morrisey Statement on the Death of Roane County High School player Alex Miller
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 03:25 Updated 1 hour ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“My profound sympathy and prayers are with the Miller family and the entire community over the extremely sad news that we lost Alex Miller, a handsome and by all accounts fine young man who had his entire life ahead of him,” said Attorney General Morrisey. “I can’t imagine what his poor parents must be feeling and experiencing, so I just ask everyone to especially lift them up in prayer at this time.”
The Attorney General added that he encourages everyone to express their solidarity with Roane County by joining a statewide movement to wear burgundy and silver on Tuesday, September 17, in honor of Alex, his family and friends, and the wider community.