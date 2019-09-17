Akron Woman Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Heroin, Carfentanil and Methamphetamine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – An Akron, Ohio, woman was sentenced to federal prison for a drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Azriel Irene Westfall, 21, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Westfall must also serve a three year term of supervised release after her prison term.

“Another Akron drug dealer bringing powerful and deadly drugs – 30 grams of a heroin and carfentanil mixture, heroin and methamphetamine - into our area,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are working closely with our partners in Akron and the Northern District of Ohio. Our partnerships are growing stronger and our ability to stop drug dealers in the act is improving. We don’t want drug dealers here. If they come to my district and are arrested, they can plan on no return trips anytime soon. Westfall won’t being going home to Akron until she serves her time in federal prison.”

On February 28, 2018, police investigators executed a search warrant on a drug house on Mountain Road in Charleston, where Westfall was staying with several other people. The investigators searched Westfall’s purse and found close to 30 grams of a mixture of heroin and carfentanil (a powerful fentanyl analogue); almost 10 grams of heroin; and around 3 grams of ice methamphetamine. Westfall was also carrying over $6,000 in drug proceeds in her purse.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman handled the prosecution.