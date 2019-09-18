Letter of petition calling for Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs to be reinstated at Marshall ballgames

 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 01:30 Updated 24 min ago by Mark Caserta
This letter, along with a petition signed by over 4500 petitioners in less than 7 days, was delivered on 9.17.2019 to the office of Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert by Steven J. Davis of Concerned Citizens of Huntington, WV. and Mark Caserta, columnist and editor of Free State Patriot.

The event was covered by local television affiliates, WCHS, WOWK and WSAZ.

