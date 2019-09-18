HMDA Special Call; Sale of Two Acres at Kinetic Park

 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 04:54 Updated 14 hours ago

HMDA will hold a special meeting Friday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. in council chambers to grant authority for the executive committee to execute sales documents on just over 2.0 acres of property at Kinetic Park.

The contract is with H & W Management of Lexington, Ky., which operates a Fairfield Inn and Suite, Hamilton Inn and Town Place Suites at Kinetic Park. The sale of 2.044 acres will net HMDA $375,000 per acre. 

