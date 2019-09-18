Fire Parade Oct. 7

PARKING: "No parking between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m." will be posted on 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.

The 66th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade is Monday, Oct. 7. Do you plan on going or want to participate? Here's everything you need to know:

ROAD CLOSURES: 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 to no later than 10 p.m.

PARADE LINEUP: Parade participants will be asked to line up beginning at 6 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.

PARADE ROUTE: The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 12th Street and 4th Avenue and proceed west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.

THEME: The theme of this year's parade is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape” to promote the importance of households developing and practicing a home fire escape plan.

RULES: In the interest of safety, parade participants will be prohibited from throwing candy. However, a representative for each parade participant will be allowed to walk along the sides of the street and hand out candy to children.

HOW TO BECOME A PARTICIPANT: Contact Carolyn Wright at 304-696-5950 or email wrightc@huntingtonwv.gov.