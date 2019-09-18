ATF offers reward in explosives theft

Sometime between the afternoon hours of Friday Sept. 13, 2019 and the morning hours of Monday Sept. 16, 2019, unknown individual(s) broke into an explosive magazines on a construction site near Wheelrim Road in Campton, Kentucky and stole various explosives. The investigation is being worked by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance of the Kentucky State Police.

ASHLAND, KY— The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Field Division, is requesting assistance from the public for information regarding an explosives theft.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of the explosives and/or the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or text to 63975 using the code ATFLOU. Tips can also be submitted by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction over violations of federal firearms laws. For more information about ATF and its programs go to www.atf.gov.