Independent Living Council Meets in Oct.

The next WVSILC meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Conference Room on the 3rd floor at the Division of Rehab Services, 10 McJunkin Dr, Nitro, WV. The agenda for this meeting can be found at www.wvsilc.org

All materials distributed during Council meetings and activities by staff, presenters, or participants must be provided in accessible formats. Please contact the SILC office to identify required formats for SILC meetings. Formats for all other activities must include large print, computer diskette, audiocassette, and Braille.

In order to ensure all meetings and activities are safe and generally considered non-hazardous to individuals with environmental illnesses, the SILC operates in a smoke free environment and requests that all employees, council members, and members of the public refrain from wearing scented personal hygiene products such as perfumes, colognes, scented lotions, etc.