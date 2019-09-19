Independent Living Council Meets in Oct.

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 03:35 Updated 6 hours ago

The next WVSILC meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Conference Room on the 3rd floor at the Division of Rehab Services, 10 McJunkin Dr, Nitro, WV. The agenda for this meeting can be found at www.wvsilc.org

 

 

All materials distributed during Council meetings and activities by staff, presenters, or participants must be provided in accessible formats.  Please contact the SILC office to identify required formats for SILC meetings.  Formats for all other activities must include large print, computer diskette, audiocassette, and Braille. 

 

In order to ensure all meetings and activities are safe and generally considered non-hazardous to individuals with environmental illnesses, the SILC operates in a smoke free environment and requests that all employees, council members, and members of the public refrain from wearing scented personal hygiene products such as perfumes, colognes, scented lotions, etc.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus