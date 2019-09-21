Most read
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- HMDA Special Call; Sale of Two Acres at Kinetic Park
- Letter of petition calling for Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs to be reinstated at Marshall ballgames
Huntington Council, Finance Committee Meet Monday Sept. 23
AGENDA HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
September 23, 2019
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-26 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL REPEALING SECTION 202.10 OF THE CODIFIED REVISED CODE REGARDING A RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT FOR CITY EMPLOYEES IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE COMPLIANCE WITH THE NOVEMBER 6, 2012 REPEAL OF THE RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT OF THE HUNTINGTON CITY CHARTER
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan
6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-27 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE A FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH AEP WEST VIRGINIA TRANSMISSION COMPANY, INC. FOR LIMITED RIGHT OF WAY FOR ELECTRONIC POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES, LOCATED WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-28 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH TRENT SANSOM FOR THE PURCHASE OF PROPERTY LOCATED ON NINTH AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan
8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-29 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 545 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING FIREWORKS
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
9. Resolution re: #2019-R-71 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2019-2020 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
10. Resolution re: #2019-R-74 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH A MICROFILM DIGITIZATION SYSTEM
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
11. Resolution re: #2019-R-77 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SUBMITTING TIF APPLICATION (pending committee approval)
Sponsored by: to be assigned at committee meeting
12. Good & Welfare
13. Adjournment
The Finance Committee will meet Monday @ 6:15 p.m. for discussion of three Sanitary Board resolutions, approval of two homeland security grants, and discussion of Mayor and council compensation.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:
1. Resolution 2019-R-77: Submitting TIF application
2. Resolution 2019-R-65: Huntington Sanitary Board contract to acquire one 2019 Dodge Ram truck w/ utility bed
3. Resolution 2019-R-66: Contract to acquire one 2019 Case backhoe for Huntington Sanitary Board
4. Resolution 2019-R-67: Huntington Sanitary Board contrast to acquire 3 dump truck chassis and dump beds
5. Resolution 2019-R-75: $175,000.00 2019 Homeland Security Grant for HPD
6. Resolution 2019-R-76: $65,000.00 2019 Homeland Security Grant for HPD
7. Ordinance 2019-O-20: Intergovernmental agreement between the city and HURA for the provision of financial assistance to HURA and reimbursement of the assistance
8. Ordinance 2019-O-31: Compensation received by mayor and council members
9. Other Matters as Necessary
PLANNING ZONING
The Planning/Zoning Committee holds a meeting Monday @ 5:30 p.m. to discuss zoning changes between Light Industrial Commercial District and Heavy industrial district.
There will be a meeting of the City Council Planning & Zoning Committee in Council Chambers on Monday, September 23, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:
· Ordinance #2019-O-24 – Amending Article 1333 - I-1 Light Industrial and Commercial district, and Article 1334 – I-2 Heavy Industrial district
· Ordinance #2019-O-30 – Rezoning properties to I-2 Heavy Industrial District from I-1 General Industrial District
· Other matters as necessary