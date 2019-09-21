Huntington Council, Finance Committee Meet Monday Sept. 23

The agenda for council includes a housekeeping matter officially removing the residency requirements for city employees. It had been removed from the city charter in 2012, purchase of property on Ninth Avenue, and first reading of a fireworks ordinance.

Huntington City Council, its Finance Committee, and its Planning/Zoning Committee all meet Monday, Sept 23 at Huntington City Hall. The Council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. The work session is at 6:45 p.

AGENDA HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

September 23, 2019

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-26 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL REPEALING SECTION 202.10 OF THE CODIFIED REVISED CODE REGARDING A RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT FOR CITY EMPLOYEES IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE COMPLIANCE WITH THE NOVEMBER 6, 2012 REPEAL OF THE RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT OF THE HUNTINGTON CITY CHARTER

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-27 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE A FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH AEP WEST VIRGINIA TRANSMISSION COMPANY, INC. FOR LIMITED RIGHT OF WAY FOR ELECTRONIC POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES, LOCATED WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-28 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH TRENT SANSOM FOR THE PURCHASE OF PROPERTY LOCATED ON NINTH AVENUE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-29 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 545 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING FIREWORKS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-71 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2019-2020 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-74 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH A MICROFILM DIGITIZATION SYSTEM

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-77 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SUBMITTING TIF APPLICATION (pending committee approval)

Sponsored by: to be assigned at committee meeting

12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment

The Finance Committee will meet Monday @ 6:15 p.m. for discussion of three Sanitary Board resolutions, approval of two homeland security grants, and discussion of Mayor and council compensation.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. Resolution 2019-R-77: Submitting TIF application

2. Resolution 2019-R-65: Huntington Sanitary Board contract to acquire one 2019 Dodge Ram truck w/ utility bed

3. Resolution 2019-R-66: Contract to acquire one 2019 Case backhoe for Huntington Sanitary Board

4. Resolution 2019-R-67: Huntington Sanitary Board contrast to acquire 3 dump truck chassis and dump beds

5. Resolution 2019-R-75: $175,000.00 2019 Homeland Security Grant for HPD

6. Resolution 2019-R-76: $65,000.00 2019 Homeland Security Grant for HPD

7. Ordinance 2019-O-20: Intergovernmental agreement between the city and HURA for the provision of financial assistance to HURA and reimbursement of the assistance

8. Ordinance 2019-O-31: Compensation received by mayor and council members

9. Other Matters as Necessary

PLANNING ZONING

There will be a meeting of the City Council Planning & Zoning Committee in Council Chambers on Monday, September 23, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

· Ordinance #2019-O-24 – Amending Article 1333 - I-1 Light Industrial and Commercial district, and Article 1334 – I-2 Heavy Industrial district

· Ordinance #2019-O-30 – Rezoning properties to I-2 Heavy Industrial District from I-1 General Industrial District

· Other matters as necessary