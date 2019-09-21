Marshall Beta Gamma Sigma chapter earns highest honors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has received the Highest Honors designation with Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the international business honor society. This is the highest level of recognition a chapter can earn in BGS’ Chapter Honor Roll program, and it commends Brad D. Smith Schools of Business’ commitment to academic excellence, leadership and student success.

As a designated Beta Gamma Sigma Highest Honors chapter, Marshall University also receives a scholarship for one BGS student to attend the 2019 Global Leadership Summit—an annual event that gathers some of the top business students from around the world for a four-day learning and networking experience.

Chapters that make the BGS Honor Roll receive other benefits as well, including the ability to nominate for society-wide awards and yearlong international recognition at business education conferences.

“We are extremely proud of our business students’ outstanding accomplishments and for achieving the highest possible status of honor,” said Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business and the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business.

For more information, contact the faculty advisor, Dr. Ben Eng, assistant professor of marketing, by phone at 304-696-4320 or by e-mail at eng2@marshall.edu.