Health professions student recruitment fair set for Sept. 27

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – High school and college students have the opportunity to explore careers in health professions at the 2019 College Student Development Program and Student Recruitment Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, September 27, at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center in the Don Morris Room.

“Students can meet representatives from all our health professional schools and learn about their entrance requirements and the application,” said Shelvy Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., assistant dean for diversity and inclusion for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall University School of Pharmacy.

High school and college students, parents, pre-health advisors and school administrators are encouraged to attend this FREE event, which is sponsored by the National Association of Medical Minority Educators.

Online registration is required and ends Monday, Sept. 23. To register, visit

https://namme2019collegefair_marshalluniversity.eventbrite.com.