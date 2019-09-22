Survivor of Club Babylon Shooting in 2009, Shot and Killed Early Saturday near Former Babylon

 Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 03:36 Updated 42 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

A Charleston man who survived a 2009 mass shooting inside Club Babylon in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue has died after shots were fired about 2:51 a.m. Saturday outside another night spot in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue. Sontezz Lomax, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Huntington Police Department. Another person has non-life threatening injuries from flying debris and has been treated at St. Mary's Medical Center. 

Capt. Dan Underwood indicated that police are still investigating the incident, which was the second in two months at or near a Fourth Avenue bar. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 304 696-4420 or 696-4444.

During an  exchange of gunfire in 2009 inside the Club Babylon , Lomax was shot twice. A police officer killed Joe Jeremaine Porter, 30, who pointed a gun at the officer. A man and a woman served prison time for the Babylon  shooting which at the time hiked racial tensions in Downtown Huntington. 

 



