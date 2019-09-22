Most read
Survivor of Club Babylon Shooting in 2009, Shot and Killed Early Saturday near Former Babylon
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 03:36 Updated 42 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Capt. Dan Underwood indicated that police are still investigating the incident, which was the second in two months at or near a Fourth Avenue bar. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 304 696-4420 or 696-4444.
During an exchange of gunfire in 2009 inside the Club Babylon , Lomax was shot twice. A police officer killed Joe Jeremaine Porter, 30, who pointed a gun at the officer. A man and a woman served prison time for the Babylon shooting which at the time hiked racial tensions in Downtown Huntington.