OPINION Columnist Mark Caserta: Huntington, WV. must elect a Christian conservative for mayor in 2020

Not a chance, unless we listen to the same political prognosticators who told you Hillary would win in a landslide!

Recently, certain political “pundits” have suggested that the fight for John Mandt Jr. and Stewart’s, of which I’ve been a part, will cripple my brother Scott’s chances for winning the 2020 Huntington, WV. mayoral election.

I suppose 5000 signatures on a petition in a little over a week means nothing???

It’s like watching a Trump rally and afterward, saying his approval rating is dropping – right.

Let me ask you; Do you want a candidate who will allow the potential loss of a vote to govern their principles? Do you want another politician more concerned about winning an election than living up to their promises?

Do you want a candidate who will vote based on which way the wind is blowing, or do you want a candidate who will adhere to principle and be dependable in representing your values and addressing your concerns? Do you want a fighter, or another wimpy representative?

I’ve had enough of liberal, wimpy politicians.

Haven’t you?

I want a fighter with Christian values, willing to take the fight head on!

This battle isn’t about a “hot dog”, it’s about saving our city from scavenger politicians who want to compromise the heart of Huntington simply to propagate their liberal agenda.

Stop the deep state from prostituting our city for power and money. Stop listening to people who tell you things are getting better, just to manipulate your vote, as well as get their government grant money.

Look around you…Is this the city you want for your children? Needles, drugs and crime are now common place. Do you feel safe when you walk down the streets of Huntington after dark?

We cannot go on living like this! We must vote for change!

You should get what you pay for! And you pay your hard-earned tax dollars for results, not words!

Don’t allow Huntington, WV. to die a slow, progressive death.

Do we really want rehab to be the #1 business in our region, or would you rather have real jobs, manufacturing and a future for your family, right here in the Tri-State?

Let’s make Huntington, once again, a great place to live and raise a family.

Vote for Scott Caserta for Mayor in 2020!

It’s the right thing to do.