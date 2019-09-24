The Fall International Film Festival at Huntington’s Keith Albee Performing Arts Center Oct. 3-6

HUNTINGTON, WV-The Fall International Film Festival will take place at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center beginning Thursday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 6th, featuring six critically acclaimed films from around the world. This highly anticipated annual event will feature films from France, Germany, Japan, China, Lebanon and Mexico.

Non-Fiction (France) - Starring Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet, this drama set in the Parisian publishing world tells the story of when a controversial writer begins blurring the lines between truth and story when he uses his real life love affairs in his novels - including a passionate fling between him and an actress who happens to be married to his editor.

Non-Fiction shows on Friday, October 4th at 11 AM and Saturday, October 5th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, October 6th at 5:30 PM.

Transit (Germany) – As German troops approach Paris, Georg, a young German refugee, flees to the French port of Marseille. In his possession are documents that belonged to an author named Weidel, who committed suicide. Assuming Weidel’s identity, Georg has his manuscript, letters and visa assurance from the Mexican embassy. Georg meets and falls in love with Marie who is desperate to find her missing husband – the very man he is impersonating – in order to get help in getting out of France. Transit was nominated for a Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Transit shows on Friday, October 4th at 5:30 PM and Sunday, October 6th at 12:30 PM.

The Shoplifters ( Japan) - Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee, and Palme d’Or winner The Shoplifters tells the story of a family on the outskirts of Tokyo united by fierce loyalty and a knack for petty theft. When the young son is arrested, secrets are exposed that could upend their tenuous, below the radar existence.

The Shoplifters shows on Thursday, October 3rd at 7:30, and Saturday, October 5th at 2:30 PM.

The Farewell (China/USA) - Audience Award winner at the Sundance London Film Festival, and a remarkable 99% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the film follows a Chinese family who discovers their grandmother only has a short while left to live. The family decides to keep her in the dark, scheduling an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, struggling being outside her home country, now must grapple with her family’s decision to not tell her grandmother the truth.

The Farewell shows on Thursday, October 3rd at 5:30 PM, and Saturday, October 5th at 12:30 PM.

Capernaum (Lebanon) - Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated Capernaum is the highest grossing Middle-Eastern film of all time and was named as one of the best movies of 2018 by The New York Times. The film stars child star and Syrian refugee Zain Al Rafeea as a 12 year old living in the slums of Beirut. The film is told in flashback format, showing his encounters with an Ethiopian immigrant and her infant son, and leads up to his attempt to sue his parents for child neglect.

Capernaum shows on Friday, October 4th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, October 6th at 2:30 PM.

Perfect Strangers (Mexico) - With remakes in 7 different countries, Perfect Strangers is the story of what seems to be a typical dinner party at Eva and Antonio’s house until the hostess recommends that they play a game. All guests must lay their cell phones down and read aloud all incoming messages and answer all incoming phone calls in front of the entire group. What begins as a party game quickly becomes a wild ride full of twists and “textual tension” in this over the top comedy.

Perfect Strangers shows on Saturday, October 5th at 5:30 PM, and Sunday, October 6th at 7:30 PM.

Tickets for the Fall International Film Festival are $10.00 per film, $5.00 for part time students, and free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets are not necessary. Tickets go on sale 15 minutes prior to each film. For more information call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download film schedule visit www.marshallartistsseries.org

The 2019 Fall International Film Festival is sponsored by Farrell, White & Legg, PLLC, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, I Heart Radio, WSAZ, and The Herald Dispatch.