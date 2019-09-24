Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Warns Metro Valley Consumers of Spike in Call Spoofing
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 03:19 Updated 7 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
The businesses report their employees did not make the calls in question. Instead, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division believes those receiving the calls were likely the victims of call spoofing, a technique used by impostors to mimic a legitimate phone number to lure consumers to believe the incoming call comes from a recognizable business.
“There is no shortage of bad actors who will prey on trusting consumers,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I urge everyone to remain vigilant, protect your personal and financial information and be skeptical with unexpected calls. This advice can stop a scam in its tracks.”
The businesses involved are located in Kanawha and Putnam counties. Similar scam operations could be afoot elsewhere in the state.
Reports indicate those making the unsolicited calls will use various excuses as they seek to steal the consumers’ personal, identifiable information, such as their Social Security number. Some consumers have reportedly divulged the information and by doing so placed themselves at risk of identity theft.
The Attorney General urges consumers to keep these tips in mind when receiving an unsolicited phone call:
- Never give the caller any personal information.
- Stay calm. Don’t feel pressured by threats.
- Hang up the phone and call the company directly to verify the legitimacy of the call.