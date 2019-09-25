Most read
- OPINION COLUMN ... Mark Caserta: Stewart’s Wars: Should Marshall University President Gilbert resign?
- OPINION Columnist Mark Caserta: Huntington, WV. must elect a Christian conservative for mayor in 2020
- ODNR’s Own Testing Confirms Worst Fears - Oil and Gas Brine contains Cancer-Causing Radioactivity
- Survivor of Club Babylon Shooting in 2009, Shot and Killed Early Saturday near Former Babylon
- Cabell Midland Defeats HHS for Sectional Championship
- Arizona Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge in Huntington
- Police Kill Man Ending Huntington Hostage Drama
- Attorney General Morrisey Warns Metro Valley Consumers of Spike in Call Spoofing
Arizona Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge in Huntington
“550 grams of meth and 11 grams of black tar heroin,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Gentile was coming from Arizona, but I don’t care where drug dealers are bringing drugs from – we don’t want out-of-state drug dealers peddling their poisons here.”
Gentile admitted that on July 26, 2019 he was traveling on I-64 in Cabell County, West Virginia. The vehicle was pulled over for various traffic violations. Members of the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West searched the vehicle and found approximately 550 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of black tar heroin. Gentile admitted that he had traveled to West Virginia with the intent to distribute the methamphetamine and heroin.
Gentile faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on January 6, 2020.
The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.