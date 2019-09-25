Arizona Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An Apache Junction, Arizona man pled guilty to possessing methamphetamine and heroin, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Clint Gentile, 39, pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

“550 grams of meth and 11 grams of black tar heroin,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Gentile was coming from Arizona, but I don’t care where drug dealers are bringing drugs from – we don’t want out-of-state drug dealers peddling their poisons here.”

Gentile admitted that on July 26, 2019 he was traveling on I-64 in Cabell County, West Virginia. The vehicle was pulled over for various traffic violations. Members of the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West searched the vehicle and found approximately 550 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of black tar heroin. Gentile admitted that he had traveled to West Virginia with the intent to distribute the methamphetamine and heroin.

Gentile faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on January 6, 2020.

The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.