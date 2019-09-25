Most read
- OPINION COLUMN ... Mark Caserta: Stewart’s Wars: Should Marshall University President Gilbert resign?
- OPINION Columnist Mark Caserta: Huntington, WV. must elect a Christian conservative for mayor in 2020
- ODNR’s Own Testing Confirms Worst Fears - Oil and Gas Brine contains Cancer-Causing Radioactivity
- Survivor of Club Babylon Shooting in 2009, Shot and Killed Early Saturday near Former Babylon
- Cabell Midland Defeats HHS for Sectional Championship
- Arizona Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge in Huntington
- Police Kill Man Ending Huntington Hostage Drama
- Attorney General Morrisey Warns Metro Valley Consumers of Spike in Call Spoofing
Police Kill Man Ending Huntington Hostage Drama
Police found smith holding a woman at gunpoint walking west in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue. According to a press release Smith used a second weapon to fire at officers, then attempted to enter the Speedway (which he could not). He then shot at a passing car in an attempt to hijack it before he again fired at police hitting a cruise.
Officers returned fire hitting and killing the suspect. Neither the hostage nor any officers were injured.
“Our officers train extensively for events like the one we encountered today,” Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said in the release. “Their actions were exactly as they are trained to do. They quickly engaged the suspect and ended the threat to themselves and others. Without their immediate and well-coordinated response, it is likely others would have been injured or killed. They are to be commended for their bravery and professional response.”