Police Kill Man Ending Huntington Hostage Drama

A 41-year-old man has been shot and killed by Huntington Police following a hostage situation Early Tuesday morning most of which occurred near the 8th Street and 9th Avenue Speedway. Jarod Lee Smith was killed as he tried to use a woman with whom he lived as a shield, according to Police Chief Hank Dial.

Police found smith holding a woman at gunpoint walking west in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue. According to a press release Smith used a second weapon to fire at officers, then attempted to enter the Speedway (which he could not). He then shot at a passing car in an attempt to hijack it before he again fired at police hitting a cruise.

Officers returned fire hitting and killing the suspect. Neither the hostage nor any officers were injured.

“Our officers train extensively for events like the one we encountered today,” Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said in the release. “Their actions were exactly as they are trained to do. They quickly engaged the suspect and ended the threat to themselves and others. Without their immediate and well-coordinated response, it is likely others would have been injured or killed. They are to be commended for their bravery and professional response.”