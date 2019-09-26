Abominable Offers a New Family Friendly Animated Gem

Abominable comes from the maker's of Baby Driver and How to Train Your Dragon.

Dreamwork's offers an original animated film --- Abominable, which will be the week's only "wide" release. Originally, the Blumhouse horror "Hunt" was to counter program but the mass gun violence and an outcry of "similarities" postponed .

When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him "Everest" and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.



But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.





Only The Adams Family animated offering comes in early October, leaving the genre clear sailing until Elsa & Anna unwrap Frozen 2 in late November.





As for early reviews, Jill Culton, who conceived the story and co-directed the film, was trained at Pixar and her work displays the Pixar trademark, a seamless blending of farce, wit, melancholy and the kind of reflectiveness that traverses the generational divide.

The San Francisco Chronicle praises the heroine:



"Abominable" features one of the most nuanced and likable young heroines in recent animated feature history. And for a film that often seems to be working off a checklist, it ends up being a memorable time at the movies."

October opens with the one shot "Joker" film which has generated considerable buzz for its stellar cast including Joaquin Phoenix, and Robert DeNiro.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Breakfast at Tiffany's , a Blake Edwards classic, stars Audrey Hepburn as the stylish and free-spirited Holly Golightly, on her own in New York City where she is befriended by her neighbor (George Peppard). Hepburn’s dresses by French designer Givenchy helped make the star a fashion icon, and the song Moon River, by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer, won an Academy Award®. ("Moon River, wider than a mile…")

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE

IT CHAPTER TWO R

OVERCOMER PG

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW PG-13

THE LION KING (2019) PG

ABOMINABLE PG

AD ASTRA PG-13

DOWNTON ABBEY PG

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD R

HUSTLERS R

ANGEL HAS FALLEN R

READY OR NOT R

GOOD BOYS R

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED PG-13

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON PG-13

