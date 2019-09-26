Most read
Abominable Offers a New Family Friendly Animated Gem
When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him "Everest" and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.
But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.
Only The Adams Family animated offering comes in early October, leaving the genre clear sailing until Elsa & Anna unwrap Frozen 2 in late November.
As for early reviews, Jill Culton, who conceived the story and co-directed the film, was trained at Pixar and her work displays the Pixar trademark, a seamless blending of farce, wit, melancholy and the kind of reflectiveness that traverses the generational divide.
The San Francisco Chronicle praises the heroine:
"Abominable" features one of the most nuanced and likable young heroines in recent animated feature history. And for a film that often seems to be working off a checklist, it ends up being a memorable time at the movies."
October opens with the one shot "Joker" film which has generated considerable buzz for its stellar cast including Joaquin Phoenix, and Robert DeNiro.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Breakfast at Tiffany's , a Blake Edwards classic, stars Audrey Hepburn as the stylish and free-spirited Holly Golightly, on her own in New York City where she is befriended by her neighbor (George Peppard). Hepburn’s dresses by French designer Givenchy helped make the star a fashion icon, and the song Moon River, by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer, won an Academy Award®. ("Moon River, wider than a mile…")
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE
IT CHAPTER TWO RHorror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa
DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM5:30PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
OVERCOMER PGDrama
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Denise Armstrong, Aryn Wright-Thompson
DIRECTOR
Alex Kendrick
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW PG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 16 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren
DIRECTOR
David Leitch
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LION KING (2019)PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André
DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:10PM7:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
ABOMINABLE PGAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong
DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman
MORE INFORMATION ► THURSDAY 6 PM PREMIERE 2D11:50AM1:00PM4:00PM4:35PM6:30PM7:00PM9:00PM 3D2:15PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
AD ASTRA PG-13SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland
DIRECTOR
James Gray
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:15PM6:35PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
DOWNTON ABBEY PGDrama
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
Michael Engler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
RAMBO: LAST BLOOD RAction/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal
DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
HUSTLERS RDrama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B
DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM4:05PM6:55PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
ANGEL HAS FALLEN RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake Nelson
DIRECTOR
Ric Roman Waugh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:50PM6:45PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
READY OR NOT RHorror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell
DIRECTOR
Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpi
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:30PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
GOOD BOYS RComedy
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis
DIRECTOR
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:05PM6:15PM8:35PM
TRAILER ▶
47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED PG-13Horror
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo
DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:15PM3:35PM6:05PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13Horror
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn
DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:30PM4:10PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Jon Bernthal, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Bruce Dern, John Hawkes
DIRECTOR
Tyler Nilson, Mike Schwartz
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM3:45PM6:50PM9:10PM
