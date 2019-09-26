Abominable Offers a New Family Friendly Animated Gem

 Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 05:16 Updated 11 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Abominable Offers a New Family Friendly Animated Gem

Dreamwork's offers an original animated film --- Abominable, which will be the week's only "wide" release. Originally, the Blumhouse horror "Hunt" was to counter program but the mass gun violence and an outcry of "similarities" postponed .

Abominable comes from the maker's of Baby Driver and How to Train Your Dragon.

 

When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him "Everest" and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.

But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.


Only The Adams Family animated offering comes in early October, leaving the genre clear sailing until Elsa & Anna unwrap Frozen 2 in late November. 


As for early reviews, Jill Culton, who conceived the story and co-directed the film, was trained at Pixar and her work displays the Pixar trademark, a seamless blending of farce, wit, melancholy and the kind of reflectiveness that traverses the generational divide.

The San Francisco Chronicle praises the heroine:  


"Abominable" features one of the most nuanced and likable young heroines in recent animated feature history. And for a film that often seems to be working off a checklist, it ends up being a memorable time at the movies."

October opens with the one shot "Joker" film which has generated considerable buzz for its stellar cast including Joaquin Phoenix, and Robert DeNiro.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Breakfast at Tiffany's , a Blake Edwards classic, stars  Audrey Hepburn as the stylish and free-spirited Holly Golightly, on her own in New York City where she is befriended by her neighbor (George Peppard). Hepburn’s dresses by French designer Givenchy helped make the star a fashion icon, and the song Moon River, by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer, won an Academy Award®. ("Moon River, wider than a mile…")

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN SQUARE 

 

IT CHAPTER TWO    R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa

DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM5:30PM9:10PM

Poster of OvercomerTRAILER ▶

OVERCOMER       PG

Drama
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Denise Armstrong, Aryn Wright-Thompson

DIRECTOR
Alex Kendrick

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM3:20PM6:20PM9:15PM

Hobbs & ShawTRAILER ▶

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW  PG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 16 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

DIRECTOR
David Leitch

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
Poster of The Lion King (2019)TRAILER ▶

THE LION KING (2019)PG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André

DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:10PM7:00PM9:45PM

Poster of AbominableTRAILER ▶

ABOMINABLE     PG

Animation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong

DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman

MORE INFORMATION ► THURSDAY 6 PM PREMIERE 2D11:50AM1:00PM4:00PM4:35PM6:30PM7:00PM9:00PM 3D2:15PM9:30PM

Poster of Ad AstraTRAILER ▶

AD ASTRA    PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland

DIRECTOR
James Gray

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:15PM6:35PM9:25PM

Poster of Downton AbbeyTRAILER ▶

DOWNTON ABBEY  PG

Drama
2 hr. 01 min.

CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
Michael Engler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM









Last BloodTRAILER ▶

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD   R

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal

DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM


Poster of HustlersTRAILER ▶

HUSTLERS   R

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B

DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM4:05PM6:55PM9:40PM

Poster of Angel Has FallenTRAILER ▶

ANGEL HAS FALLEN    R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 01 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake Nelson

DIRECTOR
Ric Roman Waugh

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:50PM6:45PM9:35PM
Poster of Ready or NotTRAILER ▶

READY OR NOT        R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell

DIRECTOR
Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpi

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM2:35PM5:00PM7:30PM9:55PM


Poster of Good BoysTRAILER ▶

GOOD BOYS    R

Comedy
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis

DIRECTOR
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:05PM6:15PM8:35PM
UncagedTRAILER ▶

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED    PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo

DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:15PM3:35PM6:05PM8:45PM

Poster of Scary Stories to Tell In The DarkTRAILER ▶

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK  PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn

DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:30PM4:10PM7:15PM9:50PM

Poster of The Peanut Butter FalconTRAILER ▶

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON  PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Jon Bernthal, Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, Bruce Dern, John Hawkes

DIRECTOR
Tyler Nilson, Mike Schwartz

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM3:45PM6:50PM9:10PM
FULL SCHEDULE TIMES AND CINEMAS LATER THURSDAY
