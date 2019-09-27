Indie Author Day coming to Boyd County Public Library

Boyd County Public Library is joining libraries from across North America to host its annual Indie Author Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Main branch where local authors can get discovered and build connections with other authors, readers and industry professionals.

“Last year, Indie Author Day was a great time and we’re happy to host it again with even more resources and programming for local writers” said Ben Nunley, public services manager of Boyd County Public Library.

“We have a wonderful guest panel of authors coming to share their knowledge and experience.” Selected workshop webinars produced by Indie Authors Day sponsors from around the world will help enrich the local interactions. Participants can learn more about self-publishing and print-on-demand, how to market books and much more. All activities are free.

A meet-and-greet with authors and an author panel will be included and authors are invited to sell their own books. Authors participating in the panel include Jennifer Johnson, Lori Hawk, Loni Burchett, Christina St. Clair, Cathie Shaffer and Vickie Roach.

Boyd County Public Library is the largest public library in Eastern Kentucky with more than 40,000 patrons and locations in Ashland (1740 Central Ave.), Catlettsburg (2704 Louisa Street) and at the Kyova Mall as well as an online branch at www.thebookplace.org. The library is open seven days a week and offers free resources, programs and events enabling people of any income level to participate and attend.