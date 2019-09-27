W.Va. AG Readies Transfer of Medicaid Fraud Unit

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey expects the impending transfer of the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit will strengthen West Virginia’s fight against fraud, waste and abuse.





The transfer, set for Tuesday, Oct. 1, will bring West Virginia in line with more than 40 other states by moving its Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to the Attorney General’s Office from its current placement at the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.



“There has been a tremendous amount of hard work on behalf of taxpayers to make for a smooth transition,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our goal is to ensure the unit continues its excellent work and to enhance its ability to root out even more fraud, waste and abuse in hopes that we can solidify the Medicaid program for those who legitimately rely upon it as a safety net.”



The Attorney General’s Office has worked to prepare for a seamless transition. That includes technology improvements, an increase in the state’s federal grant and security enhancements to bolster the unit’s protection of sensitive data.



The Attorney General believes the move will save significant monies and yield greater efficiency and effectiveness to the benefit of the taxpayer. The transfer was made possible earlier this year through passage of Senate Bill 318.



Many of those who supported moving the unit cited the Attorney General’s success in fighting Social Security disability fraud. That unit has generated more than $18.5 million since its inception in West Virginia.

