Huntington Oktoberfest is set for Saturday October 5
German-inspired food will be served up by Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten as well as other area restaurants and food trucks including Marshall Hall of Fame Café, Backyard Pizza, Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls and Waffles and The Peddler.
The German, Oktoberfest, pumpkin and seasonal beers will be flowing with craft beer samples for $25 per person limited to the first 200 attendees.
Reeves Kirtner, vice president of Kindred Communications, says the response to Huntington Oktoberfest has been exceptional.
“We are excited to help put together Huntington’s first Oktoberfest,” Kirtner said. “Everyone seems very excited that Huntington is having our own Oktoberfest.”
Admission is free to Huntington Oktoberfest; however, an additional ticket is required for the craft beer samples.
Kindred Communications organizes a number of other events in the tri-state including Dawg Dazzle, the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series and the Parade of Honor.
Kindred Communications is a locally owned and operated media company in Huntington and consists of six radio stations including 93.7 the Dawg, 92.7 the Planet, 97.9 the River, Big Buck Country 101.5, ESPN 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & 930, as well as The Insider, a monthly sports publication and Kindred Digital, a digital marketing company.