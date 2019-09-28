Marshall University welcomes medical minority educators from across U.S.

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – The National Association of Medical Minority Educators (NAMME) is hosting its southern and central joint regional conference Sept. 26-29 at Marshall University. This is the first time a NAMME conference has been held in West Virginia.

The three-day event brings together more than 85 attendees from 40 institutions in 26 states across the southern and central United States. The focus of the conference is on managing diversity in a way that positively impacts the recruitment and retention of minority students in health professions. From social accountability to humanizing diversity in inclusive communities to celebrating future leaders in medicine and other health professions, the NAMME conference recognizes how critical action pushes the needle forward to lift up all persons—patient and caregiver, student and faculty member—giving everyone both health equity and equal access to quality care.

Conference presentations and workshops feature topics ranging from understanding your impact factor to integrative learning to the critical race theory. The conference also features a student development and recruitment fair during which more than 120 high school and college students will learn more about careers in health professions from 30 different representatives. Research posters will also be presented on a variety of topics.

“We are honored to host this year’s joint regional conference in West Virginia,” said Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., assistant dean of diversity and inclusion at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and NAMME national program chair. “It’s exciting to see the active learning and collaboration that takes shape during this conference happen on Marshall’s campus.”

For more information about NAMME, visit http://nammenational.org.