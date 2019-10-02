Three Drug Arrests, $110,000 Drugs Seized

Three people were arrested and a significant amount of drugs with a street value of more than $110,000 was confiscated Tuesday, Oct. 1, following four search warrants.

Detectives from the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team executed the warrants at 2138 9th Ave., 2140 Rear 9th Ave., and 1925 Foster Ave. Information gained during one of the searches led detectives to a fourth search warrant in the same area.

Six people were detained at the residences and three were later arrested. Those arrested include:

-- Demetrius Marquis Harmon, aka “Meech” and “Man,” of Columbus, Ohio. He was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to deliver drugs.

-- Antwan Lamar Sherrod, aka “Tip,” of Columbus. He was charged with two felony counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one felony count of possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

-- Mark A. Norton of Columbus. He was charged with two felony counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.

“The individuals arrested today are part of sophisticated and violent drug-trafficking organization and have been suspected of selling drugs in the Huntington area for some time,” Huntington Police Capt. Rocky Johnson said. “Information obtained during the past several weeks led to this operation. The suspects originate from the Columbus, Ohio, area but have known ties to Beckley, Ironton and parts of Georgia.”

During the searches, detectives recovered approximately 370 grams of powder cocaine, 139 grams of crack cocaine, 239 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 52 OxyContin pills, 37 Suboxone strips, a small amount of marijuana, seven guns (three of which are reported stolen), a bullet-proof vest, $1,200 in cash, two vehicles, a large drug press, numerous false-bottom containers used to conceal drugs, scales, numerous cell phones and items consistent with the packaging and distribution of drugs. In total, detectives seized nearly 100 items of evidence. The drugs recovered have a street value of more than $110,000.

The investigation is in the early stages but more arrests are expected.