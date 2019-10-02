Most read
Marshall University signs agreement with South Korean university
The MOU was signed Oct. 1 in Pohang, South Korea, where Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, several senior members of his leadership team, and West Virginia state government and private industry officials are visiting to cultivate associations ranging from education to economic development.
“I’m very pleased we were able to negotiate this agreement with our friends at Handong Global University,” Gilbert said. “Moving forward, we will be discussing specific opportunities for mutual research activities, seminars, coordination with industry, and student and faculty exchanges. Handong Global University has a beautiful campus with world-class facilities. It is obvious that the leadership of the university is doing an outstanding job to make it a more relevant and vibrant university as it expands its research programs and reaches out to other institutions around the world.”
In addition to meeting with Handong Global University, Marshall representatives have met with Nagoya Institute of Technology in Nagoya, Japan, and two other universities in Korea.
Marshall officials, along with representatives from the West Virginia Department of Commerce and Brad Hall, vice president of Appalachian Power, participated in the aerospace conference, Aeromart, in Nagoya. Industry visits also included Toyota and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan and LG Chemical and Hyundai Motors in South Korea.