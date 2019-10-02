Most read
Yeager Scholarship application period now open
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 13:57 Updated 2 days ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The scholarship is open to students from all disciplines who meet the qualifications, including a 30 ACT or 1370 SAT, a 3.50 unweighted high school grade point average and demonstrated activity in leadership and community service.
Students participate in four rigorous seminars in their first two years as Yeager Scholars, in addition to the courses they must take for their majors. Students are expected to maintain a 3.50 GPA while developing social and leadership skills on campus and in the Huntington community.
Applications must be received by Dec. 15. To apply, visit www.marshall.edu/yeager. For more information contact Cara Bailey, Yeager coordinator, by phone at 304-696-2474 or by e-mail at yeager@marshall.edu.