Marshall to perform ‘La Tragédie de Carmen’

 Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 14:00 Updated 2 days ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s School of Music will present “La Tragédie de Carmen” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 10th St. in Huntington. The performance is free and open to public.



Students and faculty will perform a one-hour edition of this classic opera by French composer Georges Bizet. Directed by Dr. Alexander Lee and Dr. Carline Waugh from the School of Music, it will feature guest artists Young-Kwang Yoo and Leah Heater. The opera will be performed in its original language, French, with live subtitles presented throughout.

 

The cast includes:

Leah Heater, Carmen

Alexander Lee, Don José
Carline Waugh, Micaëla
Young-Kwang Yoo, Escamillo

Performing musical instruments will be:

Sara Lee, piano
Maira Urbano, flute
Steven Schumann, cello


The event is sponsored by the School of Music and funded in part by the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment with support from the College of Arts and Media, Marshall University. All are welcome.

