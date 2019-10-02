National Cyber League ranks Marshall cyber defense team No. 6 in the nation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition Team (CCDC) was ranked No. 6 in the nation in the recent National Cyber League (NCL) Power Rankings. This ranking was based on the performance of the team in the Spring 2019 team competition.

The team is composed of students in Marshall’s game development, digital forensics and information assurance, computer and information technology, computer science and mathematics programs. They all participate in Marshall’s Collegiate Cyber Defense Club (CCDC).

Members are:

· Timm Johnson, a senior majoring in computer and information technology (game development) with a minor in digital humanities

· A.J. Clark, a sophomore majoring in digital forensics and information assurance

· Bryan Groves, a senior double majoring in computer science and digital forensics and information assurance

· Peyton Stevens, a sophomore majoring in digital forensics and information assurance

· Philip Taylor, a senior double majoring in computer and information technology (web/app development) and management information systems

· Skylaar Mease, a junior double majoring in computer science and mathematics.

· Josh Brunty, associate professor of digital forensics and information assurance, who serves as Marshall’s NCL coach and as advisor for the Collegiate Cyber Defense Club

“National Cyber League is a virtual training ground that helps our students prepare and test themselves against cybersecurity and digital forensics challenges that they will likely face in the workforce,” Brunty said. “The competition consists of a series of challenges that allows students to demonstrate their ability to identify hackers from forensic data, break passwords, recover from ransomware attacks and more. It’s a fun, hands-on, experiential learning opportunity that we could never replicate in the classroom.”

The NCL is a nonprofit organization that aims to serve as a cybersecurity training ground, providing simulation environments and competitions to help strengthen participants’ skills in the field. For more information on NCL, visit www.nationalcyberleague.org. To learn more about the CCDC team at Marshall, visit https://herdlink.marshall.edu/organization/ccdc.