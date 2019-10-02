Most read
First Annual Walk to End Epilepsy Slated for Sunday
“We are excited to host West Virginia’s first Walk to End Epilepsy and to further engage the community in our efforts to find effective treatment options and resources for those affected,” said Chris Mullet, Executive Director of Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia. “The walk serves as our main fundraiser this year and all proceeds will help families affected by epilepsy throughout West Virginia.”
Over a lifetime, one in ten people will have a seizure and one in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy. Those participating in the Walk to End Epilepsy can attend the actual walk, the virtual walk, or make a donation, contributing to funding that helps develop new treatment options, seizure recognition programs, and access to supportive care. The walk is expected to raise $20,000 to help West Virginians living with epilepsy.
Sponsors for the Walk to End Epilepsy are: LaFace and McGovern Associates, Sunovion, Greenwich Biosciences, UCB, and Liva Nova. Additional information is available by contacting Chris Mullett at cmullett@efa.org or visit WalktoEndEpilepsy.org.
The Walk to End Epilepsy: West Virginia Chapter Inaugural Event
Sunday, October 6
Registration 1:00
Walk: 2:00-4:00pm
Marilla Park
Morgantown, WV