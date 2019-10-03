Most read
Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia Invites Women to a Night Out
Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 05:23 Updated 1 day ago Edited from a Press Release
The Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia is a new statewide organization recently funded by the national Epilepsy Foundation of America. Its mission is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.
To reserve a space contact Chris Mullett at 304-669-0175 or cmullett@efa.org.