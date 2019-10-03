Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia Invites Women to a Night Out

If you are a woman impacted by epilepsy, this evening is for you. On Tuesday, October 8 from 6-8 pm women are invited to The Pottery Place, 940 Third Avenue, Huntington to make connections with other women who have epilepsy or who are caring for someone with epilepsy. Greenwich Biosciences is providing the support for this event.

The Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia is a new statewide organization recently funded by the national Epilepsy Foundation of America. Its mission is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.

To reserve a space contact Chris Mullett at 304-669-0175 or cmullett@efa.org.