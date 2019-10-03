Marshall alumna wins National Health Service Corps scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Megan Thompson, a 2019 Marshall University alumna, has been awarded a National Health Service Corps (NHSC) scholarship. The scholarship will fund four years of her osteopathic physician training by providing funding for tuition, fees and a monthly support stipend.

Thompson is currently studying in the DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

While at Marshall, Thompson was a member of the Society of Yeager Scholars in addition to being a member of the Honors College. Thompson was largely invested in research and service during her time at Marshall, and made presentations at several conferences in her field in addition to serving as president of the Rotaract Club and Marshall’s women’s rugby team. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences in May 2019.

The National Health Service Corps originated in the 1970s to support primary health care providers planning to work in underserved areas.

“In the National Health Service Corps, in addition to providing solid medical care, I plan to educate my patients, advocate for them, and invest in their community to provide holistic care,” Thompson said. “I acknowledge as only one physician I have limits, but by advocating for my patients at a local, state, and perhaps national, level, I can enact lasting change in the health care landscape of my community.”

After completing their medical school training, NHSC participants agree to serve a minimum of two years in high-need areas providing health services. Eligible disciplines include physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners, nurse-midwives, and physician assistants. This year, around 155 students nationwide were selected for the program. For more information on the National Health Service Corps, visit https://nhsc.hrsa.gov/ or contact Mallory Carpenter at Marshall’s Office of National Scholarships by e-mail at Mallory.carpenter@marshall.edu.