Marshall’s MUsic Alive series to present concerts at Woodlands, First Presbyterian Church
They will feature Francesco Mastromatteo, a professor of chamber music at the Conservatory U. Giordano in Foggia, Italy, who is serving as the 2019 Edwards Distinguished Professor in the Marshall’s College of Arts and Media. He will be accompanied by Dr. Johan Botes on piano and Dikener on cello, performing music by Bach, Taglietti, Couperin, Cassado, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninov and Bizet/Orr.
The performances will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Woodlands Retirement Community and at noon Thursday, Oct. 10, at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington. Both performances will be free and open to the public.
The concerts are sponsored by the Marshall University School of Music, First Presbyterian Church and the Woodlands Retirement Community.