Marshall Health welcomes neurosurgeon, bariatric surgeon

Khan, a neurosurgeon, has been named assistant professor in the department of neurosurgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in back and neck care, particularly complex adult and adolescent spinal deformities and scoliosis. He is board-eligible and is a member of the American Association of Neurosurgeons.

He completed his medical training at King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan, followed by a neurosurgery residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago. He recently finished an adult and adolescent spinal deformity fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Khan is accepting new patients at Marshall Neuroscience, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington and Marshall Health – Teays Valley located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. For appointments or referrals, please call 304-691-1787 for Huntington or 304-691-6910 for Teays Valley.

Munie, a general surgeon specializing in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery, has also been named assistant professor in the department of surgery at the school of medicine. She is proficient in performing comprehensive weight loss surgery to patients with severe obesity using a minimally invasive approach. She is also trained in minimally invasive anti-reflux and foregut surgery as well as the repair of simple and complex abdominal wall hernias. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery in both general surgery and surgical critical care.

She earned her medical degree from the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, followed by a general surgery residency as well as surgical critical care fellowship at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. She then completed a bariatric and minimally invasive surgery fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Munie is accepting new patients at Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. For appointments or referrals, please call 304-691-1200.