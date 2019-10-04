Ohio University suspends frats over hazing regarding Interfraternity Council organizations

Ohio University Vice President for Student Affairs Jason Pina and Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones made the determination to suspend Interfraternity Council (IFC) fraternities on the Athens campus. This decision, enacted because of a growing concern elevated by allegations of hazing against seven IFC chapters, immediately suspends these organizations from engaging in all chapter events, meetings, and activities until further notice. Details about the directive, the reasons that led to this decision, and the investigative steps that will be followed are included in the attached document (PDF).

The swift action being taken in light of the allegations that have surfaced affirms Ohio University’s commitment to the health and safety of our students. We urge anyone who has been subjected to or witnessed hazing, to report it by using this link: https://www.ohio.edu/student-affairs/community-standards/report-incident.



And, the University, guided by the leadership of the Division of Student Affairs, will continue its work to partner with students and other campus stakeholders to develop proactive measures to build a healthy culture and environment for our students.