Most read
- "Joker" Intense, Award Season Bait now showing
- Thousands Gather to Send Off Marshall Team to WVU
- Alumni help Marshall’s medical school move toward scholarship goals
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Marshall Health welcomes neurosurgeon, bariatric surgeon
- SHELLY'S WORLD FICTION The Happy Store # 23 - "The Hour Glass"
- Statewide agriculture competition to reward student innovation
- Marquee Pullman Celebrates Opening of Dumbo the Flying Elephant with 4-Legged Friends IMAGES
Ohio University suspends frats over hazing regarding Interfraternity Council organizations
The swift action being taken in light of the allegations that have surfaced affirms Ohio University’s commitment to the health and safety of our students. We urge anyone who has been subjected to or witnessed hazing, to report it by using this link: https://www.ohio.edu/student-affairs/community-standards/report-incident.
And, the University, guided by the leadership of the Division of Student Affairs, will continue its work to partner with students and other campus stakeholders to develop proactive measures to build a healthy culture and environment for our students.