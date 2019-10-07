Most read
AARP WV Seeks New State President
The AARP West Virginia State President:
- Serves as Chair of the Executive Council, an all-volunteer panel that advises and helps set strategic direction for the AARP West Virginia office;
- Partners with the State Director and works with staff and volunteers to help achieve AARP's vision, mission and strategic priorities within West Virginia;
- Acts as the principal volunteer spokesperson for AARP in West Virginia, communicating AARP's messages statewide; and,
- Has the opportunity to build networks and partnerships with organizations and key West Virginia decision-makers that will endure long after their term in office.
This state leadership position requires a significant time commitment, with an average of 10 or more hours per week and as needed. Some travel, mostly within West Virginia, is required. This position is for a term of two (2) years with an option by the State Director to renew twice, for a period not to exceed total of six (6) years.
If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more or applying for this exciting opportunity, visit www.aarp.org/wv to download the official position description and application form, or contact Gaylene Miller, State Director, at (304) 340-4602 or by email aarpwv@aarp.org.
All referrals are welcome. Application deadline is November 1, 2019.
Outgoing AARP West Virginia State President Rich Stonestreet of Charleston will complete his six-year tenure as AARP’s lead state volunteer on December 31, 2019.