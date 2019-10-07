AARP WV Seeks New State President

CHARLESTON – AARP West Virginia is conducting a statewide search for the position of State President . This is a high-level volunteer position that offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to utilize your considerable skills and experience to make a positive difference in the lives of West Virginia residents age 50-plus.



The AARP West Virginia State President:

Serves as Chair of the Executive Council, an all-volunteer panel that advises and helps set strategic direction for the AARP West Virginia office;



Partners with the State Director and works with staff and volunteers to help achieve AARP's vision, mission and strategic priorities within West Virginia;



Acts as the principal volunteer spokesperson for AARP in West Virginia, communicating AARP's messages statewide; and,



Has the opportunity to build networks and partnerships with organizations and key West Virginia decision-makers that will endure long after their term in office.

This state leadership position requires a significant time commitment, with an average of 10 or more hours per week and as needed. Some travel, mostly within West Virginia, is required. This position is for a term of two (2) years with an option by the State Director to renew twice, for a period not to exceed total of six (6) years.

If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more or applying for this exciting opportunity, visit www.aarp.org/wv to download the official position description and application form, or contact Gaylene Miller, State Director, at (304) 340-4602 or by email aarpwv@aarp.org.

All referrals are welcome. Application deadline is November 1, 2019.

Outgoing AARP West Virginia State President Rich Stonestreet of Charleston will complete his six-year tenure as AARP’s lead state volunteer on December 31, 2019.